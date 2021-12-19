Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Gouda and Roasted Potato Bread

This recipe makes for a really amazing roast beef sandwich and also goes well with soups!

Ingredients

1/2 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, chopped (about 3/4 cup)

1-1/2 teaspoons olive oil



1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast2-1/2 to 3 cups all-purpose flour1 cup warm water (120° to 130°)1/2 cup shredded smoked Gouda cheese

Directions

-Arrange 1 oven rack at the lowest rack setting; place the second rack in the middle of the oven. Preheat oven to 425°. Place potatoes in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Drizzle with oil; sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss to coat. Roast until tender, 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

-In a large bowl, mix yeast, the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, and 2 cups flour. Add warm water; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky). Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Gently knead in roasted potatoes and cheese. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Punch down dough. Shape into a 7-in. round loaf. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Cover with a kitchen towel; let rise in a warm place until dough expands to a 9-in. loaf, about 45 minutes.

-Place an oven-safe skillet on the bottom oven rack. Meanwhile, in a teakettle, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Using a sharp knife, make a slash (1/4 inch deep) across the top of the loaf. Place bread on the top rack. Pull the bottom rack out by 6-8 in.; add boiling water to skillet. (Work quickly and carefully, pouring water away from you. Don’t worry if some water is left in the kettle.) Carefully slide the bottom rack back into place; quickly close the door to trap steam in the oven.

-Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven setting to 375°. Bake until deep golden brown, 30-35 minutes longer. Remove loaf to a wire rack to cool.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.