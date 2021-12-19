Forest Area Students Bring Christmas Cheer

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Forest Area students have been bringing holiday cheer to their communities with two recent Christmas caroling events.

Pictured above are some members of the West Forest Choirs who went Christmas caroling on Saturday, December 4.

They started at the gazebo and went up and down several streets, ending at Haller’s General Store to enjoy hot chocolate and cookies!

Several members of the East Forest Choirs, pictured above, went caroling on Friday, December 3.

They began at the gazebo and then entertained the Northwest Bank employees.

They sang their way back to the school, stopping at houses along the way to spread some holiday cheer!

