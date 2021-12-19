Man Accused of Throwing Full Beer Cans at Another Man During Main Street Dispute

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against a local man who allegedly threw full beer cans at another man during an altercation in Clarion Borough.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Dustin J. Whitling.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:57 p.m. on October 14, Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to a report of a man throwing beer cans at another man in the area of Main Street and 5th Avenue.

When police arrived, they reportedly found Dustin Whitling picking up a beer can from the sidewalk and putting it in a trash can. Officers were familiar with Whitling from an incident that occurred approximately one hour earlier.

Police then spoke to a known male victim who reported that Whitling was throwing beer cans at him.

According to the complaint, police observed beer cans on Main Street and wet splatter marks on the roadway.

When questioned about what he was doing, Whitling reportedly told police he was “picking up beer cans so (he didn’t) get charged for littering,” the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, Whitling said several times that he was just going to leave. He also reportedly stated he was waiting for his friend to leave the nearby bar so he could give him a ride home. Police then advised Whitling he was not free to leave.

Whitling was still holding a 12-pack cardboard container of beer that contained four full beer cans. Police also noted he had slurred speech, glassy eyes, and an odor of alcohol on him, the complaint indicates.

Police then spoke to the victim again. The victim reportedly stated Whitling had come into the bar around 9:00 p.m. and was refused entry because he did not have a valid ID. Whitling then allegedly attempted to get into the bar two more times and was refused entry again due to not having a valid ID and attempting to bring in his own 12-pack of beer. He was also advised police would be called for trespassing if he tried to enter again.

The victim told police Whitling said he was waiting for his friend to take him home and then stayed outside on the bench and continued to look through the windows into the bar until around 11:50 p.m. when he went back into the bar and was refused entry again by the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that when Whitling said he would go sit on the bench outside, he was told he couldn’t stay in front of the bar, and an argument then began and the victim called 9-1-1. The victim told police Whitling then said if the victim didn’t leave him alone he was “going to get (expletive) up tonight,” and started throwing full 12-ounce beer cans at the victim.

After speaking to the victim, police advised Whitling he was under arrest, and Whitling reportedly became agitated. After being transported to the Clarion Borough Police Department and placed in a holding cell, he reportedly kicked the holding cell door and pulled part of the paneling away from the wall, causing damage, according to the complaint.

Clarion Borough is requesting $141.21 for the cost of repairs to the holding cell, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed against Whitling through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, December 14:

– Criminal Attempt – Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Institutional Vandalism Educ Facility, Misdemeanor 2

– Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct, Summary

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on December 29 with Judge Quinn presiding.

