Sligo Man Sentenced Up to Five Years in State Prison for Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Simple Assault

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Sligo man was sentenced on Wednesday to up to five years in state prison for a prohibited firearms charge and a simple assault charge.

On Wednesday, December 15, 25-year-old David James McGiffin was sentenced to no less than two and a half years and no more than five years for one count of Possession of a Firearm Prohibited, a second-degree felony, for an incident that happened in September of 2020 and to no less than six months and no more than two years for one count of Simple Assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, for an incident that occurred in October of 2020.

The sentences will run concurrently.

He previously pleaded guilty to the above charges on November 12 of this year.

McGiffin has credit for 287 days of time served.

Another charge, possession of drug paraphernalia from an incident that took place in March of 2021, was dropped.

McGiffin was sent to SCI Smithfield for classification.

The charges stem from incidents that occurred in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Details of the handgun case:

According to a criminal complaint, on September 24, 2020, PSP Clarion interviewed a victim of a gun theft who stated he had moved out of a residence in Sligo Borough where he had been living and had left a handgun in the house. He then returned to the house a few days later to retrieve it, as well as some other personal belongings, and found that the gun was no longer in the house.

Police then interviewed a witness on October 29, 2020, who reported she had additional information concerning the stolen gun.

The witness reported that David James McGiffin called her on September 21 and said he was taking the gun that belonged to the victim and told her “not to say anything.” She told police that McGiffin hid the gun in a cemetery in Sligo and also reported that she saw McGiffin with the gun approximately six times. She explained that McGiffin would conceal the gun in his waistband as he was “paranoid every time someone would come around,” the complaint states.

The witness also reported that on October 25, McGiffin made a trip to Allentown and met with an associate. The witness told police that McGiffin spent approximately a day and a half in Allentown, and when he returned to Sligo, he no longer had the victim’s handgun and instead had a completely different handgun, according to the complaint.

McGiffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller on March 6.

Details of the assault case:

According to a criminal complaint, on October 23, a known female victim reported an alleged assault to the Clarion-based State Police.

The assault allegedly occurred on October 21 at a residence in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

The victim reported that she and David McGiffin were having a verbal argument during which McGiffin yelled, “I am going to hurt you” and put both of his hands on her head, then head-butted her, causing an injury to her forehead.

The complaint notes police observed swelling to the victim’s forehead, which the victim stated she received as a result of the head-butt. She also showed police bruising on her upper left arm that was allegedly caused by being grabbed by McGiffin.

McGiffin was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 p.m. on October 23.

