SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Offering a Turkey Dinner Special Today, Daily Specials Throughout the Week, Dine-In and Take-Out

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering a Turkey Dinner special on Sunday, December 19. There are also daily specials and homemade soup throughout the week!

The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available!

The daily specials are as follows:

Sunday, December 19 – Turkey Dinner

Monday, December 20 – Hamburger Steak or Chili Dogs

Tuesday, December 21 – Country Fried Steak, Chicken Salad Croissant or Liver and Onions

Wednesday, December 22 – Chicken Alfredo, 4pc Chicken Dinner or Fish Sandwich

Thursday, December 23 – Spaghetti, Chicken Parm, Lasagna or Roast Beef Dinner

Friday, December 24 – No special. Open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturday, December 25 – Closed. Merry Christmas!

Sunday, December 26 – Meatloaf Dinner

The menu is subject to change.

The Korner Restaurant’s tasty appetizers and snacks are on the menu every day.

Fried Mushrooms or Cauliflower

Cheese Sticks

Pizza Logs

Hot Cheese Balls

Jalapeno Poppers

Mini Tacos

Zucchini Sticks

Cheese Curds

Be sure to leave room for their fresh pies and desserts!

Check the Korner Restaurant’s Facebook Page for other specials and their menu.

Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.

Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.

Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.

The Korner Restaurant is open:

Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Don’t forget about dessert!

Fresh Homemade pies and desserts are baked daily. You can even get pies to-go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.

Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.

