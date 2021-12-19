Steven A. Bryan, 57, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Friday Dec. 17, 2021 at his home.

Born May 23, 1964 in Oil City, PA., he was the son of Charles “Shorty” Bryan & Judith McClellan Deeter.

Steve attended Oil City Schools.

He had been employed many years in the construction industry.

Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing and hanging out with his children and grandchildren.

He also enjoyed woodworking, and games of skill.

He was married to Valerie Bryan Sloan and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by four children: Ashley Feely & her partner Eric Wells of Oil City; Stacy Sutch & her husband Richard of Oil City; Sarah Irwin & her husband Corey of Cranberry; Shyanne Bryan of Oil City; and the following grandchildren: Raleigh, Jayden, Stevie Lynn, Zachary and Jazmin; Skyler, Sadie and McKenna. He is also survived by the following brothers and a sister: Rusty McClellan & his wife Freda of Rouseville; Mike Deeter of Oil City; Dickie Bryan of Oil City; Justine Emert & her husband Mike of Oil City. He is also survived by his girlfriend Nicole Rapp of Seneca.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Feely Jr. ,a grandson Greyson Bryan and a brother Gaylord “Jake” Deeter.

Friends will be received from 3:00-4:00 P.M. Wednesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. in the Funeral Home with Rev, Mark Rusnak, presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home, 116 Bissell Ave. Oil City, PA. 16301 to help the family with funeral expenses.

