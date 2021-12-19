Wreaths Across America Ceremony Held in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Wreaths Across America ceremony was held at Clarion Cemetery on Saturday, and although conditions were rough due to cold temperatures and rain, many community members came to show support for our nation’s military.

(Pictured above: a Clarion Civil Air Patrol cadet during the presentation of the colors. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

“Right now, in this country at over 3,000 locations, we all gather to do the same thing: thank our veterans,” said Noreen Shirey, the organizer of the event. “If you are here as a child or a grandchild of a veteran, you are their legacy. We are also the legacy of those who did not return home.”

“Wreaths Across America is another moment to help us remember,” said new Clarion County Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss. “I think we need more than one or two or three times a year to remember what they did. We’re reaching 50 states and soldiers overseas and even though they are not here with us and they’re over there, they haven’t been forgotten.”

Also speaking were Army veteran Lenny Bashline and Richard Weaver, the father of the late Wayne Richard “Rick” Weaver, a Clarion-Limestone graduate who posthumously earned the Navy and Marine Medal for Heroism for his actions on the USS Stark in 1987.

(Pictured above: Lenny Bashline)

“I’d like to quote our 40th United States President, Ronald Reagan, who said, ‘Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction,'” said Bashline. “Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect across the United States of America as we remember the Fallen, honor those who serve and teach our children the value of freedom.”

Weaver added, “We are not here today to decorate graves. We are here to remember not their deaths, but their lives.

“You can quote statistics, all the numbers you want, but they would be just numbers. I ask you to remember they were sons and daughters, fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, and foremost they were all Americans.”

(Pictured above: Mary Wilson salutes the wreath she placed for the Navy.)

The following individuals placed wreaths on the graves at Clarion Cemetery:

– Retired Navy veteran and Emlenton area native Mary Wilson placed a remembrance wreath for the United States Navy;

– Army veteran and Soldiers and Sailors Hall of Valor inductee Anthony Terrana placed a wreath for the Army;

– SCI Forest Superintendent and Marine veteran Derek Oberlander placed a wreath for the Marine Corps;

– Heather Nulph, the mother of AC-Valley graduate and United States Air Force member Ethan Nulph, placed a wreath for the Air Force;

– Civil Air Patrol Cadet Gabrielle Miller placed a wreath for the United States Space Force;

– Retired Pennsylvania State Police officer and Coast Guard Veteran David Hauser placed a wreath for the Coast Guard;

– U.S. Veterans of Foreign War Auxiliary Valerie DeCorte placed a wreath for the United States Merchant Marines; and

– Lt. Col. Eric Vinson placed a wreath for the 82,000 servicemen whose last known status was missing in action or as a prisoner of war.

(Pictured above: The remembrance wreaths.)

At the beginning of the ceremony, Pastor Raafat Girgis of the New Rehobeth Greenville Presbyterian Church gave the invocation, and Ret. Rev. Nancy Zahn gave the benediction at the end.

The POW/MIA Chair was placed by Courtney Kirkwood in honor of T.J. Kirkwood.

(Pictured above: The Civil Air Patrol)

While the Clarion Civil Air Patrol was responsible for the posting of the colors, Boy Scout Troop #51 led the recital of the Pledge of Allegiance.

(Pictured above: Erin Lewis)

Erin Lewis sang the national anthem, and later she performed God Bless America.

As Taps was performed by A-C Valley Director of Bands Scott DiTullio, Triton was led down Second Avenue by Diana Hillyard, retired Air Force veteran and Civil Air Patrol volunteer.

(Pictured above: Diana Hillyard and Triton.)

Shirey stated the ceremony was not just for Clarion Cemetery and Immaculate Conception Cemetery; rather, New Rehobeth, Seceder, Frogtown, Limestone, Churchville, Licking, Fisher Presbyterian, Fisher Methodist, and Tylersburg Cemeteries were all part of the ceremony.

After wreaths were placed at Clarion and IC Cemeteries, volunteers moved to the outlying cemeteries to place wreaths there.

Wreath clean-up will happen on January 17, 2022.

