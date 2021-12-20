A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – Isolated snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. West wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Friday – A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Christmas Day – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.