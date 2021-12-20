Bell Continues His Push for Bench in Veterans Memorial Park for Agent Orange Families

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Knox Vietnam Veteran Scott Bell returned to the Clarion Commissioners last week to offer an update on his efforts to encourage support of a bench in Veterans Park for families affected by Agent Orange and to question what should be allowed in a memorial park.

(Pictured above: Veteran Scott Bell talked with Commissioner Ted Tharan before the meeting.)

“I did not say that this Agent Orange bench is for Vietnam Veterans,” Bell said. “I am trying to do it to get something for the families of the people that’s been affected by Agent Orange. The one most serious thing is spina bifida. A veteran can come home and have nothing. His children may not have the disease, but his grandchildren could. It goes down the line genetically destroyed and changing things.

“The government did not want to admit the problems, and it took them 40 some years to admit it.”

“They tried to pull the same trick in the Persian Gulf with the Persian Gulf syndrome,” Bell continued.

“It didn’t work because they forgot one thing – the troops they had there were children of Vietnam veterans. We wouldn’t have that bull crap again. Agent Orange was sprayed in Korea at the DMZ, Laos, Cambodia, and Vietnam. Not too long ago people were working at Wright-Patterson AFB on a plane for a display and museum people were tearing it apart, and they were exposed to Agent Orange. It was inside the metal.”

According to History.com, Agent Orange was a powerful herbicide used by U.S. military forces during the Vietnam War to eliminate forest cover and crops for North Vietnamese and Viet Cong troops. The U.S. program, codenamed Operation Ranch Hand, sprayed more than 20 million gallons of various herbicides over Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos from 1961 to 1971.

“People said the blue water sailors on the aircraft carriers weren’t exposed. Well, what do you think those planes coming back from Vietnam and landing on the deck brought with them? They were exposed,” explained Bell.

“The brown water sailors were really exposed because they were trying to get water any way they could get, put in a few pills, shook it up, and drank it. They were badly exposed.”

Bell first raised the concept of a bench for families in October and asked those interested to write and let him know at: Scott Bell Jr., 1772 Buckhorn Road, Knox, PA 16232. He continues his quest because this is his first “rodeo” in raising support for a veterans memorial.

Bell held a glass owl manufactured at Clarion O-I Glass plant that was distributed all over Clarion County in 1984 to build the Vietnam Memorial in Clarion.



(Pictured above: Bell displays one of the glass owl banks used to collect donations for the Clarion Vietnam Memorial in 1984.)

“There were 13 of us, and we fought a lot of people in this county. We just happened to have the right guy at the top of it – attorney Ralph Montana.

“I’ve spent many hours taking out the money and giving it to Ralph. This little owl means a lot to me and provided everything I ever needed for the monument.

“In 1984, they were set throughout the county. We collected the money in these to build the Vietnam Memorial…This is my big thing. This owl means a lot to me. This little owl provided everything I ever needed for the monument.”

Bell disagrees with anyone who thinks he is raising money for himself because it will all go to a bench.

He also offered some advice to the commissioners regarding the use of the Main Street Memorial Park.

“It’s not a place to end up once a year like a pigsty,” Bell said referring to the use of the park during Autumn Leaf Festival. “Every time you pull in the trailers that use cooking oil, potatoes, and stuff like that, it smells and it stays.

“The sign doesn’t say it’s a Memorial Park up until the week of the Autumn Leaf Festival. Why don’t ‘youens’ guys wake up and realize it is a Memorial Park and not just when you feel like it. This is for all veterans.”

RELATED:

Remembering Agent Orange in Clarion County

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.