 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

UPDATE: Route 66 Reopened Following Closure Due to Rollover Crash Near Mechanicsville

Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 09:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

82939B7B-CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say State Route 66 has reopened following a closure due to a rollover crash in the Mechanicsville area earlier today.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting a rollover crash on State Route 66 around 8:43 a.m.

Emergency radio transmissions indicated that multiple utility lines were down as a result of the accident.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, multiple Clarion Hospital EMS units, West Penn Power, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

82939B7B-

STAT MedEvac was also dispatched.

Power outages are being reported nearby.

The scene was cleared and the roadway reopened around 9:51 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

(Stay with EXPLORE for continuous coverage of this Breaking News story.)


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.