Byrd Wyncoupe Runyan Jr., 84, of Knox passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at his home after a short battle with covid.

Born on January 30, 1937, in Knox, Byrd was the son of the late Byrd and Vivian Isabel (McElhattan) Runyan.

Byrd graduated from White Memorial High School in Knox, he was the last remaining member of the championship basketball team he played on.

After graduating he joined the US Marine Corp., he then worked for Knox Glass Corp., served as the Knox Borough Police Chief and worked for the PA Liquor Control Board eventually becoming the manager of the Clarion Liquor Store.

Byrd married Linda Kerr who survives. They celebrated 60 years of marriage before his passing.

Byrd was a member of the American Legion in Knox and Clarion and the breakfast club at the Carriage Inn. He enjoyed sports, old movies, reading, old cars and spending time with family and friends.

Along with his wife, Byrd is survived by his daughter Leslie and her husband David of CA, his grandchildren Austen of VA, Ashley, Alexander and Alisabeth all of CA and a great grandchild Astrid of CA. Also surviving are a brother Thomas Runyan, a sister SueEllen Switzer, a brother in law Don Carbaugh, a sister in law Edna Runyan, several nieces and several nephews that were very helpful to Byrd and he was very proud of them.

Byrd was preceded in death by his parents Byrd and Isabel, a sister Carol Carbaugh and two brothers James and Donald Runyan.

Private funeral services are being held for the family. Interment will be held at the Knox Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made in Byrd’s name to the Edenburg Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 458, Knox, PA 16232 or All Good Things, 110 West Main St., Grove City PA 16127.

To view and share photos or leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.mcentire-weaverfuneralhome.com.

