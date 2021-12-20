 

Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Noah & Copper

Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

pet-of-the-week-noah-copperThis week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Noah and Copper.

Noah is an 11-year-old male Chihuahua mix.

Copper is a three-year-old male Dachshund mix.

Both dogs are house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Noah and Copper are a bonded pair brought to the rescue after their owner passed away, and they had no family to take them in. They must go to a forever home together.

For more information on Noah and Copper, or to schedule an appointment to visit them, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]

Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.


