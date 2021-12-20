Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week: Noah & Copper
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pets of the Week sponsored by the Clarion Federal Credit Union: Noah and Copper.
Noah is an 11-year-old male Chihuahua mix.
Copper is a three-year-old male Dachshund mix.
Both dogs are house-trained, neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, Noah and Copper are a bonded pair brought to the rescue after their owner passed away, and they had no family to take them in. They must go to a forever home together.
For more information on Noah and Copper, or to schedule an appointment to visit them, visit Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email [email protected]
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. Visit Clarion Federal Credit Union at www.clarionfcu.org for more information.
