Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Guacamole Appetizer Squares

Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Jazz up your Christmas appetizers this year with guacamole!

Ingredients

2 tubes (8 ounces each) refrigerated crescent rolls
1-1/2 teaspoons taco seasoning

1 package (1 pound) sliced bacon, diced
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1-1/2 cups guacamole
3 plum tomatoes, chopped
1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

Directions

-Unroll both tubes of crescent dough and pat into an ungreased 15x10x1-in. baking pan; seal seams and perforations. Build up edges. Prick dough with a fork; sprinkle with taco seasoning. Bake at 375° for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp. Using a slotted spoon, remove to paper towels. In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and guacamole until smooth.

-Spread cream cheese mixture over crust. Sprinkle with bacon, tomatoes, and olives. Refrigerate until serving. Cut into squares.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


