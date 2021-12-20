Clarion County Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Since Friday; 15 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death since Friday, December 17.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,373 while the death toll increased to 168.

Neighboring Forest County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, increasing the county’s total number to 1,843 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/17/21 through 12/19/21 – 19,444

12/16/21 – 7,509

12/15/21 – 6,675

12/14/21 – 6,300

12/13/21 – 6,972

[LOCAL REGION – Since Friday]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11346 85 11431 259 (2 new) Butler 31069 230 31299 591 (5 new) Clarion 6337 36 6373 168 (1 new) Clearfield 13790 152 13942 249 (2 new) Crawford 14462 115 14577 245 (4 new) Elk 5142 32 5174 72 (2 new) Forest 1828 15 1843 31 Indiana 11863 92 11955 286 (1 new) Jefferson 6637 41 6678 177 (1 new) McKean 6165 25 6190 111 Mercer 17234 228 17462 398 (2 new) Venango 8741 52 8793 189 Warren 5453 20 5473 173 (3 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

