Clarion University Men’s Basketball: Golden Eagles Rout Mansfield with Historic Offensive Effort

CLARION, Pa. – The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team enjoyed their single-highest points total in eight years on Sunday afternoon, with Clarion (6-4, 2-3 PSAC West) defeating Mansfield 112-79 at Tippin Gymnasium.

Clarion turned it from a three-possession game into a rout in the second half by shooting the lights out in the final 20 minutes of action.

Clarion’s offense was efficient throughout the game, humming along at a 59.2 field goal percentage. After shooting exactly 50.0 percent in the first half – going 20-for-40 from the field – they somehow improved in the second, going 25-of-36 (.694). Connor Ferrell led that charge with a 7-of-11 performance from the field, while also recording five rebounds.

Lawrence Lemon went off for a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 10 rebounds. Gerald Jarmon led the Golden Eagles with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting, while also recording seven rebounds and three assists.

Clarion’s 112 points was their greatest single-game total since beating Penn State – DuBois 121-64 in the 2013-14 season opener. Further, it was their best single-game scoring total in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) game since Jan. 26, 1991, a 126-124 triple-overtime loss against IUP. To find a PSAC game where Clarion scored 112 or more points in regulation, once has to go back to Feb. 17, 1979, a 113-80 win over Slippery Rock.

Similar to Saturday’s win over Lock Haven, the Golden Eagles jumped out to a big early lead that was whittled down to just a few possessions by the end of the first half. Clarion scored the first eight points of the contest, with Lemon hitting a rhythm three-pointer to force the Mounties into burning their first timeout just 1:45 into the game. Mansfield pulled to within 11-8 on a steal and make by Justice Smith but the Golden Eagles countered with another big run, pushing the lead to 25-12 on a putback by Madior Seye.

Turnovers bit the Golden Eagles down the stretch, and Eli Alvin drained a three-pointer in transition at the 5:20 mark to pull the Mounties to within 37-35. Smith made it a one-point game with an old-fashioned three-point play at the 4:32 mark, and it was just a 47-45 game at the 1:05 mark after Manir Waller made a three-pointer. Ferrell silenced the comeback attempt with treys on back-to-back possessions to end the half, including a shot with just one second remaining to make it 53-45 at the half.

Clarion expanded the lead in a hurry in the second half, outscoring Mansfield 15-4 in the first five minutes of action to make it a 68-49 game. The only remaining drama was the final deficit, as the Golden Eagles hit big shot after big shot. Ibrahim Komara was the one to push Clarion over the century mark, scoring the 100th and 101st points of the game on a pair of free throws. Mum Rattanawiwatpong made a fast break three-pointer from the right corner to make it 110-76, and Komara addeda jumper with 35 seconds remaining for the final deficit.

