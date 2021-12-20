Clarion University Wrestling: Pine Wins 165-Pound Title, Highlights Day at Reno Tournament of Champions

RENO, Nevada – Cam Pine won the title at 165 pounds and Joey Fischer reached the final at 125 pounds, highlighting the Golden Eagle wrestling team’s day at the Reno Tournament of Champions on Sunday.

Pine’s win added to the Golden Eagle individual trophy case for the year, marking the sixth time a Clarion wrestler has won an individual title in 2021-22. Seth Koleno also placed at the event, putting Clarion in fourth place in the field when it was all said and done.

Pine was a perfect 5-0 in the 165-pound bracket, working his way through the tournament field and winning the prestigious tournament title. Two of those wins came by major decision, starting with his first match of the day. He beat Oregon State’s Ryan Fiorentino 16-3 in the first match of the day before holding off Wyoming starter Cooper Voorhees by 6-4 decision in the second round. After a 14-0 major decision over Cal State Bakersfield’s starter Augustine Garcia, he beat Northern Colorado’s Nick Knutson 7-5 in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship.

His championship match with Oregon State’s Matt Olguin started out close as far as the score was concerned, but Pine was the one pushing the action for the majority of the match. Pine led 5-4 late in the proceedings and riding time was not a factor, but he tacked on a late takedown for good measure to claim the 7-4 decision over the Beavers’ starter at 165 pounds.

Fischer also had an impressive day, coming up just one point short of winning a championship of his own. He tech falled Grand View’s Paul Mascarenas by an 18-3 score in his first bout before beating American’s Maximilian Leete in the second round. Fischer majored Utah Valley’s Kase Mauger by an 11-0 score in the quarterfinals before an exciting win by fall in the semis, rolling Oklahoma State’s Cooper Birdwell for a pin at the 1:57 mark.

In the final against Oregon State’s 14th-ranked Brandon Kaylor, the two grapplers were just about even through the early going. Fischer reversed out of a takedown by Kaylor in the first period to pull to within 3-2, and things were knotted up heading into the third. Kaylor selected the defensive position to start the period and escaped to take a 4-3 lead, but Fischer pushed the action. Kaylor was called for a stall warning as Fischer continued to pressure but he ultimately held on the for the decision.

Koleno took sixth place at 141 pounds, going 5-1 on the day before hitting his NCAA maximum for the day. Included in his day was a win by fall over Cal Baptist’s Brady Hoshino, with Koleno pinning his opponent 35 seconds into the third period. He notched consecutive major decisions against Utah Valley’s Tyson Humpherys and Cal State Bakersfield’s Isaac Salas in the consolation bracket before hitting his limit.

Elsewhere, Kolby Ho reached the quarterfinal round of the 157 pound bracket by winning three straight matches, falling to Oklahoma State’s Jaylin Harper. Brent Moore fell in his second round match to Grand View’s Jack Latimer before ripping off four straight wins in the consolation bracket – two by fall and two by major decision – before hitting his six-match limit for the day.

