Darrell Duane Heffernan, 82, of Franklin, died peacefully on December 15, 2021 at Sugar Creek Station with his daughter by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Darrell was born May 23, 1939 and was the youngest of William and Lela McCamey Heffernan’s six children.

After Darrell graduated from Rocky Grove High School he enlisted in the United States Air Force. He served in Europe where his main job was plotting aircraft movements, much like an air traffic controller.

Darrell married Pamela Wood on June 24, 1961. Their two sons, Todd and Chris survive. They spent many years camping as a family.

Darrell always had a love of cars and had an auto body shop in Dempseytown.

He also had a love for classic country western music and he and Pam enjoyed many trips to the Fanfare Music Festival in Nashville. Pam preceded him in death after her own very courageous battle with cancer.

Darrell worked hard throughout his life most notably as a police officer for the city of Franklin and for the Department of Public Welfare in Franklin for 17 years.

Darrell married Mary Lou Heffernan in 1987. They lived in Mesa, AZ for many years where they enjoyed watching the dog races, going to Laughlin, NV, golfing and going to the Arizona State Fair to see many country singers perform. Darrell also enjoyed calling Bingo at the Moose Club.

He worked for the State of Arizona until his retirement when they moved back to Pennsylvania. In Franklin they enjoyed listening to music with their friends at the VFW, golfing, going to Casinos and most of all, spending time with family.

Darrell was a Dad to his two step daughters, Terri Reagle and Susan Heffernan and beloved Grandpa to their children. Mary Lou preceded him in death on December 25, 2008.

He was a caregiver throughout his life. While in the Air Force, he faithfully sent money home to his mother and he lovingly care for both Pam and Mary Lou until their deaths.

Darrell is survived by his sister, Garnet (Dick) Mihleder; his sons, Todd (Dorte) Heffernan and Chris (Jana) Heffernan and his step-daughter, Susan Heffernan; his grandchildren, Elliott Reagle, Jodi (Matt) Heasely, Craig (Jamie) Trinch, Nicole (Ben) Mawhinney, Alisha (Freddie) Stevens, Lisa (Donny) Shook and Tristan Heffernan. Darrell is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren, Raychel, Lukas, Hanna, Dakota, Emma, Elizabeth, Abigail, Sydney, Ryder, Jayden, Ayva, Lexi, and Allie.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Bunce; three brothers, Bud (Walten) Heffernan, Chester Dale Heffernan and Floyd Heffernan and his step-daughter, Terri Reagle.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Tuesday.

A funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Betz from St. John’s Episcopal Church, officiating.

Darrell will receive full Military Honors rendered by the V.E.T.S Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin VFW, 411 9th St. Franklin, PA 16323 to help local Veterans in need.

Interment will follow at Lamey Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

