Erlinda E. “Linda” Thompson, age 77, of Cranberry, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 17, 2021.

She was born January 29, 1944, in Santa Ana, California, to the late Everett and Mable (Young) Craft.

She is survived by her husband William R. “Bill” Thompson, who she married in the Nazarene Church in Oil City on July 31, 1964.

Linda was a 1962 graduate of Cranberry High School. She also graduated from Clarion University-Venango Campus’ R.N. nursing program in 1985.

She retired in 2000, after working as a nurse at the Franklin Regional Medical Center, Northwest Medical Center, and for the Venango Visiting Nurses Association.

She attended Christ Fellowship Church of Venus. Throughout her life, she enjoyed helping with the children’s ministry, teaching Sunday school classes, and singing in the church choir.

When not involved with her church’s activities, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, taking trips to Georgia, quilting, sewing (especially making Christmas tree skirts), making her secret recipe of applesauce that “only Northern Spy apples could make”, and making homemade cinnamon rolls.

She enjoyed her time camping at Kibbe’s Island and Whitehall Campground, spending time in her flower gardens, and listening to worship songs.

Invested in Christian education of children, she worked at Christian Life Academy as a teacher’s aide at The Castle for over 6 years.

Even during retirement, she returned to Christian Life Academy to volunteer as a teacher’s aide in kindergarten and first grades. Linda brought joy to students through an afterschool Lego Club for 8 years.

Surviving her are two children: Raegan Fair and her husband, Michael, of Kossuth, and Renae Grill and her husband, James, of Greensboro, Georgia; and four beloved grandchildren: Meredith and Graham Grill of Georgia, and Ryan and Roan Fair of Kossuth. Linda is also survived by three sisters, Donna Cornelius and her husband, John, Diane Eckel and her husband, Richard, and Joyce Hughes and her husband, Michael; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Her memory continues to live through many friends, including her longtime friend, Marie Malone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Larry, Jack, and Joseph Craft.

Even in her last weeks, she was giving encouragement to others “to stay positive and take one day at a time”.

Visitation will be held at Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Tuesday (Dec. 21) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.

The funeral and committal service will be officiated by Rev. Rich Tygert on Wednesday (Dec. 22) at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.

Interment will be in Venus Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Academy, 3973 State Route 257, Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

