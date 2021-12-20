Featured Local Job: Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $21,840.00 annually (starting rate)

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 17, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions. An employee in this class performs clerical work of moderate complexity which requires the utilization of typing skills and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity. Work may involve the skilled utilization of specialized equipment such as magnetic and mass storage typewriters, computer scopes, or similar equipment where the input is through a typewriter console. Work involves the responsibility for a significant aspect of a work process, an involved single office activity that is production or control-oriented, or other multiple activities that are comparable in scope and complexity. Work may involve providing secretarial services to one or more individuals in those cases where management has determined that shorthand skills are not required. Work may involve providing training and guidance to new employees and fulfilling a lead worker role for routine clerical operations. Work is subject to periodic changes in operating procedures and requires some adaptability to shifts in work schedule. Employees work with considerable independence within standard operating procedures; however, detailed supervisory guidance and review is received for new or unusual situations and changes in operating procedures and policies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Types letters, reports, memos, and a variety of other documents from handwritten, draft, oral instructions, or original source documents. Files and maintains open and closed charts, supplementary materials and lists related to charts. Maintains department archive room. Assists with purging. Proofreads all materials to ensure that information is grammatically correct, complete and in compliance with agency, department and county policies and procedures. Sorts and delivers incoming mail. Maintains correspondence per department requirements. Answers telephone and transfers calls. Takes messages as required. Answers routine questions regarding Human Service programs. Makes bulk copies and faxes as needed. Greets and assists general public by taking or providing information, directing them to proper locations and informing staff of their appointments. Prepares and processes required department documents, forms, newsletters and/or reports as required. Updates information on databases and record sheets and reconciles reports as needed. Operates basic office equipment as needed. Compiles data within department for data collection and reports. Updates various lists within the department. Assists department staff with special projects and assignments as requested. Logs and submits correspondence related to child/elder abuse investigations. Enters data on spreadsheets to track departmental tasks. Determines supply needs; keeps record of inventory and prepares supply requisitions.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Delivers mail/legal/agency papers to the Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instructions and supervision from Human Services Clerical Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate office space, lighting, and ventilation, but subject to fluctuations in temperatures. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Below normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing and walking and occasional periods of bending, twisting, stooping, reaching as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from coordinated movements of fingers/hands for typewriter and computer, to simple dexterity of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stresses of the position and the work environment. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday as needed to carry out essential job duties. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid driver’s license.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years of clerical work experience in an office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation, and record-keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of the job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of the job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling, and filing procedures. Must possess the ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures, and practices as necessary within the department. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality. Must possess the ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions which explain multifaceted procedures. Ability to perform within processing procedures that involve an understanding of multiple aspects and application of varied standards. Ability to proofread information for conformance with a prescribed pattern or form, to assure adherence to clerical office methods, or for compliance with specific administrative or procedural rules. Ability to transfer information and present it in a modified form according to rules and procedures. Ability to collect and organize material for reports by determining what available information should be included and presenting the information in a prescribed, organized format. Ability to compose straightforward informational correspondence such as transmittals or acknowledgments in reply to requests or questions on the work process or related information. Ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations such as the adding and subtracting of whole numbers and decimals; and multiplying and dividing by one-digit whole number or decimal multipliers and divisors. Ability to instruct and advise clerical employees on the methods and procedures used in the work area. Ability to organize work and develop effective work methods in an area that involves variable phases of different techniques and procedures. Ability to make duty-oriented decisions on the basis of well-defined standards and precedents. Ability to operate office and mail processing machines such as the adding machine, photocopier, postage meter, and addressograph; and instruct others on their use.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.

