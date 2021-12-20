Jan D. McLaughlin, 65 of Hermitage, passed away on December 17, 2021 at UPMC Jameson, New Castle.

Jan was born in Grove City on July 1, 1956 to M. Harriett Jack McLaughlin and the late James B. McLaughlin.

He was a 1974 graduate of Lakeview High School.

Jan worked for Polk Center for 10 years and then in auto sales for the remainder of his career, most recently at Scheidemantle Motors in Hermitage.

Jan grew up in the old Irwin Presbyterian Church and most recently attended Grace Chapel and watched the New Life Baptist Church live stream on Sundays since the onset of Covid.

He also grew up playing baseball with his brother and played on Weber’s Minuteman softball team. In addition to playing baseball he also enjoyed coaching many little league teams over the years.

Growing up he always was a well behaved kid and always looked after his hearing impaired brother.

He played the trumpet in the school band and was a member of the National Honor Society.

In his later years he enjoyed bowling and taking drives through the country. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan.

He was a quiet person but also had a great sense of humor.

He enjoyed traveling especially to Tennessee with his wife. He enjoyed quiet mornings with his wife watching the birds while having coffee. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Jan married his beloved wife, Karen McLaughlin on May 1, 2015, she survives at home. Also left to cherish his memory is his mother; M. Harriett McLaughlin of Stoneboro, son; Douglas McLaughlin of San Diego, CA, daughter; Adrienne McLaughlin of Gainesville, FL, step-children Michael and wife Bobbi, Tammy, and Mark McGee, brothers Jay McLaughlin and companion Lynda Tasselli, and Jon McLaughlin, all of Stoneboro, grandchildren; Giuliana, Arianna, and Haley, and step-grandchildren; Austin, Cody, Megan, Marisa, and Gracie.

In addition to his father, Jan was preceded in death by his grandparents; John and Orpha (Spencer) McLaughlin and Delbert and Mildred (Beach) Jack.

Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Funeral services will be private.

Interment will take place in Millbank Cemetery, Fredonia

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.