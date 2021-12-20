Joseph “Chief” L. Fitzgerald, 64, of Boyers, Pa. passed away Friday (12-17-20) at his residence of natural causes.

Born on March 6, 1957, he was the son of the late Paul L. and Hazel McGuirk Fitzgerald.

He attended Moniteau High School, and was baptized into the Catholic faith.

“Chief”, as he was known in fire service and emergency medical services, was a decades-long member of the Boyers-Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department where he held many positions.

His expertise in the field gave him support to be Chief for many years.

Joe was also affiliated with many neighboring VFDs as well as emergency services.

Surviving are one daughter and husband Carrie and Tim Coulter of Pulaski, Pa.; grandchildren Sydney Aislynn and Tyler Douglas Hockenberry; sisters Karen Hedglin of Boyers and Bonnie Weiss of Harrisville; brother Thomas “Tom” Fitzgerald of Harrisville; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings Patricia Shiban and James and Barry Fitzgerald.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 PM Tuesday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Washington St., Eau Claire.

A special firemen/emergency service memorial service will be held Tuesday at 6:00 PM in the funeral home.

Following the memorial service, emergency service (fire incl.) personnel will proceed to pay respects to deceased “Chief”.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Joe’s memory to fire company or ambulance service of donors choice.

Online condolences can be found at www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.

