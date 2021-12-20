Knox Teen Facing Charges for Assaulting Woman, Damaging Vehicles Due Back in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox teen who allegedly assaulted a woman and damaged two vehicles is due back in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate a preliminary hearing for 18-year-old Steven M. Shetler that was continued on November 30, is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21.

Shetler faces the following charges:

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Felony 3



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary

Shetler is currently free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that took place in Ashland Township earlier this month.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence in Ashland Township, Clarion County, around 9:47 a.m. on November 9 for a report of an assault and criminal mischief.

At the scene, police took Steven Shetler into custody.

Police then spoke to a known woman (victim) who reported that Shetler had arrived at the residence angry due to a court hearing earlier in the day.

The victim told police that Shetler made multiple holes in his bedroom wall in the residence’s second story, then he came downstairs and pushed her, causing marks and a cut to her right hand. The victim reported Shetler then threw several shoes at her before going outside and smashing the windows and windshields out of two vehicles and scratching the hoods and doors. He also reportedly smashed out a front window of the residence.

The complaint indicates a preliminary estimate of the damage is over $5,000.00; however, police are still awaiting official estimates of the total damages.

Shetler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter at 12:32 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9.

Court documents indicate one count each of misdemeanor drug possession and use/possession of drug paraphernalia against Shelter were withdrawn during a hearing on November 9, while one summary count of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.

According to a second court document, Shetler subsequently pleaded guilty to summary disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay a fine of $200.00.

