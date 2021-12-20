Ray Ellsworth Nelson Sr., 80, of Kennerdell passed away December 18, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

Ray was born March 13, 1941 at his family’s home in Rockland. He was the son of the late Donald E. and Harriet DeLong Nelson.

Ray was married to Bobbie Hutchison on May 5, 1967. The couple celebrated 54 years of marriage together.

This man loved life, his Lord, his family and his Jeeps. He loved the idea he was born the same years as the Jeep. He owned several pink Jeeps he had them painted Pepto Bismol pink! He was a member of the Oil Region Jeep club until his health did not agree.

He was a race fan and loved to push sprint cars at the local race tracks with his Jeeps.

Ray was a Cub Scout Leader, little league coach and loved to ride the ATV trails with his family. Ray always had a great hunting story to tell!

While living in Kennerdell Ray became a member of the Rockland Fire Department and the Kennerdell Community Center.

Ray took great pride in his flower beds at home and also the rock landscaping around the Kennerdell Church of God.

One of his favorite projects he undertook was making the wooden cross in Kennerdell. He and the others from the church helped place it where it stands today.

Ray was one of the hardest working men you knew and would go the extra mile for anyone

He worked for the City of Franklin Water Dept., Nuttall Equipment Company and the city of Meadville as a Superintendent of Streets, Parks, buildings and playgrounds.

He was very supportive of his wife in the ministry and together they began the Camp Church at Lake Wilhelm Campground for 14 years. Together the couple also opened Meadville House of Prayer for 7 and half years. For the last 15 years they served at the Kennerdell Church of God.

Loved ones left to cherish Ray’s memory is his wife Bobbie Nelson of Kennerdell, his children Kim Rodgers (Allen), Ray Nelson Jr., Scott Nelson (Cheryl), John Nelson (Kristie) and Chad Nelson (Kacy). His grandchildren Joshua Nelson, Caleb Frederick, Angela Rodgers, Ryan Rodgers, Paul Pastrano, Rachel Frain and Ashley Copeland. Ray’s siblings Norma Barthen and Frances Fitterer, his sister in law Virginia Nelson and many nieces and nephews.

Ray was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his in laws Robert and Marion Hutchison, his brother Donald Nelson and brother in laws James Fitterer and John Barthen.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m.

Funeral services will take place at the Kennerdell Church of God, 151 Watson Avenue, Kennerdell PA on Thursday December 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to the funeral service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.