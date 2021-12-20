Richard A. “Dick” Adams, 85, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at McKinley Heath Center in Brookville.

He was born in Oak Ridge, Armstrong County, PA, on Feb. 20, 1936 to Melvin and Ruth (Miller) Adams.

Richard was a graduate of Redbank High School and California University of Pennsylvania where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts.

Richard honorably served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and was a member of VFW Post 7132 and the American Legion Post 454 where he participated in the Honor Guard.

He was a member of the Rimersburg United Methodist Church and served as a trustee, a Sunday school teacher, and a King’s Kids volunteer.

Richard was an Industrial Arts teacher for Union High School for 35 years retiring in 1991. During those years he was also a Jr. High football coach, track coach, and referee for football and basketball games.

Richard enjoyed woodworking and made many birdhouses, rocking horses, and porch swings for friends and family over the years. He also enjoyed golfing and fishing. He was most proud of his 8 grandchildren and all of their accomplishments. He was the biggest fan of their academic and athletic endeavors.

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Betty C. (Stitt) Adams, who he married on Feb. 24, 1961; two sons, Douglas E. Adams and wife, Leah of Sligo, PA and Greg A. Adams and wife, Deb of Honesdale, PA; a daughter, Sherri L. Verbeke and husband, David of Harleysville, PA; eight grandchildren, Cameron Adams and wife, Courtney, Bethany Cadez and husband Jake, Taylor Adams, Owen Adams, Austin Adams, Maddie Verna and husband, Jason, Quinn Verbeke and Abbie Verbeke; and three great-grandchildren, Sidney, Hunter and Harper Adams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jim Adams.

Funeral services were held privately today.

Interment was held in Rimersburg Cemetery where military honors were conducted by the American Legion Post 454 and the VFW Post 7132.

Memorial contributions may be made in Richard’s name to: VNA Clarion Forest Adult Daycare, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

To send online condolences to Richard’s family, please visit www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.