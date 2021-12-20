Say What?!: Couple Returning From Lottery-Funded Packers Game Win $30,000 From Scratch-Off

WISCONSIN – A man whose wife won Green Bay Packers tickets from the Wisconsin Lottery said they were on their way home from the game when he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him $30,000.

John Muenzenberger, of La Crosse, Wis., told Wisconsin Lottery officials he and his wife attended the Nov. 28 Green Bay Packers game against the Los Angeles Rams after she was one of 95 players to score tickets from the lottery’s Packers Bonus Drawing in March.

Read the full story here.

