 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Don’t Miss Holiday Deals at Clarion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram

Monday, December 20, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-ford-buildingCLARION, Pa. – Don’t miss great holiday deals happening now at Clarion Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram.

Don’t miss out on $1,650 in rebates and 0% financing for 48 months on a NEW 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4×4.

image002(20)

Check out the deals on the NEW 2021 Jeep Compass Latitude 4×4 – you can get a $500 factory rebate and 0% financing for 36 months.

image003(21)

Don’t miss 0% financing for 72 months on NEW 2021 Dodge Durangos.

image004(18)

Finally – order your NEW 2022 Ram 1500 Bighorn Quad Cab 4×4 and make no payments for 90 days, get Sirius Radio free for one year, and have 0% financing for 72 months!

image001(24)

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.