UPDATE: Route 66 Reopened Following Closure Due to Rollover Crash Near Mechanicsville

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say State Route 66 has reopened following a closure due to a rollover crash in the Mechanicsville area earlier today.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com they received a call reporting a rollover crash on State Route 66 around 8:43 a.m.

Emergency radio transmissions indicated that multiple utility lines were down as a result of the accident.

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, multiple Clarion Hospital EMS units, West Penn Power, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

STAT MedEvac was also dispatched.

Power outages are being reported nearby.

The scene was cleared and the roadway reopened around 9:51 a.m.

No further details are available at this time.

