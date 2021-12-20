Shippenville Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Attempting to Steal Vehicles in Clarion University Parking Lots

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is behind bars for allegedly attempting to steal several vehicles in two Clarion University parking lots earlier this month.

Court documents indicate the Clarion University Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Patrick Kelly Snyder Jr..

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:39 p.m. on Thursday, December 2, Clarion University Police were dispatched to Lot 8 of Clarion University for a report of a vehicle being broken into.

A known victim reported they must have left the door of their green Jeep Wrangler unlocked and when they got back to their vehicle, they discovered damage to the interior.

The complaint indicates police observed the steering column and ignition were damaged. Police then discovered another vehicle in the same lot, a grey 2012 Jeep Compass, was also damaged, with the rear driver’s side door vent glass smashed and the steering column and ignition severely damaged. Police spoke to a second victim who indicated five dollars was also stolen from the vehicle.

According to the complaint, while subsequently checking other parking areas, police also found a third vehicle in Lot P, a gray 2013 Jeep Compass, that was also damaged with the rear driver’s side door vent window also smashed out, along with severe damage to the steering column and ignition. Police then spoke to the owner of the third vehicle who indicated their PA Turnpike EZ Pass had been stolen. A black bag from their vehicle was also found outside, laying under the front bumper.

All three vehicles had to be towed for repairs.

While police were looking at the damage to the 2012 Jeep Compass, they noticed a black Samsung cell phone laying on the driver’s side floor. They asked the victim about the phone, and the victim said it did not belong to him/her. Police then applied for a search warrant and found there was a registered email address in the Google mailbox to a “Kelly Snyder.”

Further investigation found that “Kelly Snyder” was the same person as Patrick Kelly Snyder. Police also found messages from Snyder to an individual stating, “Let me find a screwdriver,” and, “If I gotta steal one I will.” There was also a picture taken of a hammer, screwdriver, and a pair of pliers, according to the complaint.

Police then reviewed surveillance video of Lot 8 and Lot P.

According to the complaint, the review found that on December 2, around 2:56 a.m., a white male in a black hooded sweatshirt, light pants, and black shoes with white soles carrying a white towel walked through Lot 8 and began walking around the lot. The man then opened the green Jeep Wrangler and entered it. The brake lights came on briefly, then the vehicle moved and stopped. A few moments later, the man walked to the grey Jeep Compass, smashed the window, and entered the vehicle.

The same man was also reportedly seen in Lot P, walking around, then circling around the Clarion University shipping and receiving building on the Wood Street side before coming back to the 2014 Jeep Compass.

Clarion University Police were then able to obtain a photo of Snyder, who had been at a known local store in the early evening of December 2, and were able to positively identify Snyder as the man in the surveillance footage, the complaint indicates.

Snyder was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 1:14 p.m. on December 14, on the following charges:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3 (three counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Theft From A Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

– Loitering And Prowling At Night Time, Misdemeanor 3

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 21, with Judge Quinn presiding.

Snyder is also scheduled to stand for another preliminary hearing at the same date and time on charges from an incident where he allegedly stole and forged a woman’s rent check.

