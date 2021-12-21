A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph.

Tonight – Increasing clouds, with a low around 26. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Wednesday – A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Christmas Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

