Head Coach Chris Weibel Dismissed By Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Chris Weibel’s coaching tenure with the Clarion University football program got off to a rousing start in 2015 with seven consecutive wins to start the season.

Since, the going has been rough for Weibel and the Golden Eagles.

On Tuesday, the university made the decision to move on from Weibel, who was an All-American quarterback for Clarion during his playing days.

“The decision was made after a careful evaluation of the football program, and to move the program in a new direction,” the statement read.

“The University thanks Coach Weibel for his many years of service to the Golden Eagle football program.”

After that 7-0 start, Weibel’s teams lost 46 of the next 58, including a disappointing 0-10 campaign this fall.

Assistant coach Matt Hanhold will assume duties as Clarion’s interim head coach. A national search for a new head football coach will also commence.

Weibel, an East Brady graduate, is a member of the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame. In 1996, he led the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Division II semifinals.

At one time, Weibel held all four key career passing records at Clarion, including passing attempts (1,065), completions (586) and passing yards (7,845). He now ranks second in passing touchdowns with 65.

After his playing days, Weibel played professionally in various arena football leagues before returning to coach at his alma mater as an assistant.

In 2015, he was hired as the head coach at Clarion.

