Brock Zacherl Elevated to Interim Assistant Wrestling Coach at Clarion University

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion University head wrestling coach Keith Ferraro announced on Monday that Brookville graduate Brock Zacherl, a former All-American and Clarion grad, has been elevated to the position of interim assistant coach.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University)

Zacherl previously served as a volunteer assistant coach from 2019 until the present. He takes the place of Nathan Kraisser, who has accepted a coaching position at another institution.

“I have had the fortune of knowing Brock since his introduction to the sport of wrestling when he was young,” Ferraro said. “I’ve watched him evolve, grow, and constantly learn. He’s committed to living his life in a positive and productive way, while expecting the same from our athletes. The decision to retain him for this coaching vacancy was a simple one; we’ve got a lot of work to do together.”

Currently, in the midst of his second season as a Clarion assistant, Zacherl finished his collegiate wrestling career as one of the most decorated wrestlers in Ferraro’s first six years as Golden Eagle head coach. He earned four trips to the NCAA Division I Championships and compiled an all-time record of 114-17, including a 59-2 mark in dual matches. In 2020 he was named a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) All-American for the first time in his career. Perhaps the most impressive number attached to Zacherl’s career is his undefeated record in home matches, as he compiled a 44-0 record on his own mat as a Golden Eagle. Zacherl finished his career ranked 14th in all-time wins at Clarion. He also excelled in the classroom, earning four NWCA Scholar All-America honors over the course of his career.

The 2016 Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) champion at 141 pounds and 2020 Mid-American Conference (MAC) runner-up at 149 pounds, Zacherl punched his ticket to the NCAA Championships four times in his career. His best showing came in 2018 when he won two matches to start the tournament to reach the quarterfinals. Zacherl was set to compete in his fourth Championships in 2020 before the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zacherl earned a pair of degrees from Clarion, starting with a Bachelor’s degree in Economics in 2018. He went on to earn his MBA in 2020.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.