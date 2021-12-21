Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Pepper Poppers
These creamy stuffed jalapenos have some bite!
Ingredients
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
1/4 teaspoon chili powder
1 pound fresh jalapenos, halved lengthwise and seeded
1/2 cup dry bread crumbs
Sour cream, onion dip, or ranch salad dressing
Directions
-Preheat oven to 325°. In a large bowl, combine cheeses, bacon, and seasonings; mix well. Spoon about 2 tablespoonfuls into each pepper half. Roll in bread crumbs.
-Place in a greased 15x10x1-in. baking pan. Bake, uncovered, until cheese is melted and peppers are heated through, 15-20 minutes. Serve with sour cream, dip, or dressing.
