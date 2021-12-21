Clarion County Reports Seven New COVID-19 Cases; No Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported seven new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, December 20.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,380 while the death toll remained at 168.

Neighboring Forest County reported no new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, leaving the county’s total number at 1,843 and the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/20/21 – 8,616

12/17/21 through 12/19/21 – 19,444

12/16/21 – 7,509

12/15/21 – 6,675

12/14/21 – 6,300

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11431 46 11477 265 (6 new) Butler 31299 96 31395 594 (3 new) Clarion 6373 7 6380 168 Clearfield 13942 52 13994 250 (1 new) Crawford 14577 32 14609 249 (4 new) Elk 5174 21 5195 73 (1 new) Forest 1843 0 1843 31 Indiana 11955 62 12017 287 (1 new) Jefferson 6678 30 6708 180 (3 new) McKean 6190 14 6204 112 (1 new) Mercer 17462 63 17525 406 (8 new) Venango 8793 23 8816 193 (4 new) Warren 5473 23 5496 174 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

