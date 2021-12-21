Clarion Hospital Reports 22 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 22 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Monday, December 20, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 12/19/2021: 18,660

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 15,573

Positives: 3,678

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 12/19/2021: 84,731

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 25,760

Positives: 11,430

Hospital Inpatients as of 12/20/2021, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 6 patients. 0 suspected. 6 confirmed. 2 ICU.

PA Department of Health Reporting: Clarion Hospital reported one death on 12/16/2021.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 51 patients. 0 suspected. 51 confirmed. 10 ICU.

PA Department of Health Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported one death on 12/16/2021, two deaths on 12/18/2021, and one death on 12/19/2021.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

