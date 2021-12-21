Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Wife

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was arrested on Sunday following an incident where he allegedly threatened to kill his wife.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Jared Clark Sullenberger.

Clarion Borough Police were dispatched around 6:08 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, to a residence on Leatherwood Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a small, dark SUV in the parking lot with a man seated in the driver’s area and the lights on.

Police asked the man if he had anything to do with the call they received, and the man, later identified as Jared Sullenberger, indicated it was “probably” because his wife called the police, the complaint states.

When asked what had occurred, Sullenberger reportedly stated he and his wife were in a verbal argument over her speaking to other men. He told police that he got very upset and took their son to McDonald’s. He indicated that when he returned, he gave his wife their son and went to sit in his car, the complaint indicates.

When asked if there was any physical violence between the two of them, Sullenberger said there was not, according to the complaint.

Police then went inside the residence to speak to the victim.

According to the complaint, the victim reported that Sullenberger had come home from work and “flipped out,” throwing things and saying things about killing her. When asked to be more specific, she told police Sullenberger had said he would kill her, and the prior day he said he would “put (her) in a body bag” and “it’s not like anyone would care to know where you are.”

The victim told police that on Sunday, Sullenberger also said “I’ll kill you b****, keep playing with me,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim said that she had been in contact with Stop Abuse For Everyone, Inc. (SAFE) previously and knew how to contact them again.

After speaking to the victim, police returned to Sullenberger and asked him about the statements the victim reported that he made.

Sullenberger reportedly told police he “may have said them,” and indicated he was “very upset” and “can’t really remember what he said,” the complaint states.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $10,000.00 (10%) monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 28, with Judge Quinn presiding.

