Convicted Murderer Sentenced to At Least One Year in Jail for Simple Assault

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A convicted murderer who was on parole when he reportedly choked a woman in Clarion Township was sentenced last week to no less than one year and one day on assault charges.

On Wednesday, December 15, 55-year-old Derrick Steed, of Clarion, was sentenced to no less than one year and one day and no more than than two years and two days on a charge of Simple Assault, a second-degree misdemeanor.

He pleaded no contest to the above charge on November 12.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats filed against Steed was also dismissed during a prior hearing.

Steed had credit for 421 days of time served, and it was noted that Steed was eligible for parole that same day.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in October in Clarion Township.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:30 p.m. on October 20, a known female victim reported to Clarion-based State Police that around 12:30 a.m. on October 20, she and Derrick Steed were together when Steed related that he came up with a “plan to destroy” the victim’s sister and brother-in-law.

Steed reportedly straddled the victim on the bed and told her to listen to him, then stated: “I’m the boss. I am your master and you will do as I say.” The victim said Steed then told her she would kill someone if he asked her to and she “emphatically stated” that she would not kill anyone. Steed then grabbed her windpipe with his hand, dug his elbow into her chest, and stated: “You will obey me and my rules or you and your family will die,” the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the victim stated she was fearful several times in the past two weeks since Steed was released from prison. She went on to state that Steed said: “how stupid the courts were to let him out of prison,” and also said he “only did 28 years for the perfect crime.”

According to official court documents from the State of New York, Steed was convicted of murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree in 1993. Details of his sentence were not available.

The victim was aware that Steed was on parole for murder and also “knew what Steed was capable of,” causing her additional fear for her safety, the complaint states.

Steed was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 11:00 p.m. on October 20.

