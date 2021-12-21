Department of Health Reminds Pennsylvanians of Free COVID-19 Testing Sites Open Across the Commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Department of Health on Monday reminded Pennsylvanians that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne, and McKean Counties.

The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI).

“The holiday season is in full swing and it is imperative that everyone be as safe as possible before gathering with loved ones,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said. “COVID-19 testing is the best way to identify and help stop the spread of the virus. We continue to work with partners across the state ensuring the consistent accessibility of COVID-19 testing.”

“We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, to take advantage of the free COVID-19 testing closest to them. This includes fully vaccinated individuals who are experiencing symptoms,” Klinepeter continued.

Berks County

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. The testing location is the parking lot of Direct Link Technologies, 2561 Bernville Road, Reading, PA, 19605. Note, enter the parking lot from Van Reed Road.

Blair County

Testing is available through 6 p.m. today in the parking lot of Blair Convention Center, 1 Convention Center Drive, Altoona, PA, 16602.

Centre County

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Dec. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. The testing location is Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center, 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801.

Clinton County

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. The testing location is the Lock Haven University East Campus Gymnasium (former Lock Haven High School Gymnasium), 340 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA, 17745.

Jefferson County

Testing is available through Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus building, 216 Center Street, Punxsutawney, PA, 15767 in the side parking lot. Note, the site will close at noon on Wednesday Dec. 22.

Luzerne County

Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, and 29. The testing location is the South Main Plaza, 400 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18701.

McKean County

Testing is available through Wednesday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Lewis Run Armory-Readiness Center, 119 Airport Road, Lewis Run, PA, 16738.

In addition, Pennsylvanians can find testing sites in their area on the locator map here. Counties in need of a COVID-19 testing site should contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health to discuss the possibility of setting up a pop-up testing site.

The testing sites are open to anyone who feels they need a test. It is important that even people with no symptoms who have tested positive isolate to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Up to 450 people can be tested per day at each site. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to individuals from any county who are ages 3 and older. Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested.

Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID, but ID is not required to be tested. Registration will also be completed on-site.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their test results. Individuals who live with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible. Others living in the home with the individual awaiting test results should also stay at home. The department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI while individuals who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed from AMI.

The department has contracted with AMI to perform pop-up COVID-19 testing in counties across the state since September 2020. The contracts were funded by the federal Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) Enhancing Detection grant. Counties under the initial contract, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found here. Counties served under the first contract extension, as well as the total number of patients tested, can be found here.

From March 2020 through Dec. 16, 2021, the department has received 20,894,312 PCR test results. From May 2020 through Dec. 16, 2021, the department has received 6,883,286 antigen test results. The total combined number of tests reported to the department is 27,777,598 since COVID-19 testing began in the commonwealth. The number of Pennsylvanians who have been tested by PCR or antigen tests is 8,505,359 which roughly equates to 66.4 percent of the Pennsylvania population. Some people have been tested more than once.

