Driver Loses Control of Jeep, Slams into Tree Along Route 66

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsKNOX TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a driver lost control of her vehicle and slammed into a tree on State Route 66 on Saturday morning.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 7:11 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, a one-vehicle crash took place on State Route 66 just north of Madden Drive, in Knox Township, Clarion County.

Police say 73-year-old Alice M. Morton, of Bradford, was operating a 1995 Jeep Cherokee traveling south on State Route 66 and attempting to negotiate a left curve when she lost control of her vehicle. The vehicle then went off the roadway and struck a tree, where it came to a final rest.

Morton and her passenger, identified as 65-year-old Fredrick E. Stewart, of Bradford, were both using seat belts, and no injuries were reported.

The vehicle was towed from the scene by MC Auto.

Morton was cited for a traffic violation.


