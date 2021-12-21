Edward Harold Campbell Jr., 87, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Clarion Healthcare and Rehabiltation Center.

He was born on August 13, 1934, in Rimersburg.

He was the son of Edward Sr. and Thelma (Manley) Campbell.

Ed married Carol Lightner on September 29, 1961, and she survives.

He was a Veteran of the United States Navy and worked in Naval Construction (Seabee UT2).

Ed worked for the former McDowell Plumbing and Heating and eventually retired from Stahlman Plumbing and Heating.

Ed was a member of the Curllsville Methodist Church.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, reading, and spending time with his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, Carol, Ed is survived by a daughter; Jill Johns and her husband Tony of Clarion, two sons; Mark Campbell and his wife Debra of Strattanville, and Jeffrey Campbell and his wife Donna of Sligo, three grandchildren; Scott Campbell, and Benjamin and Anna Johns, a brother; Malcom Campbell of Dover Plains, NY., and a sister; Geraldine Priester of Rimersburg.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Ed’s family received friends from 2 to 4 PM Friday, December 17, 2021, at the Varner Funeral Home in Sligo.

An additional viewing was held Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home, with the service starting at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Carol Brown officiating.

​Interment will follow in the Churchville Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials be made to the Curllsville Methodist Church, 1001 Lincoln Street, Sligo, PA. 16255, or to the charity of one’s choice.

Military Honors will be accorded by the Ceremonial Squads of the Rimersburg VFW Post 7132 and the Shearer Shick American Legion Post 454.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.varnerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.