Featured Local Job: Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher

Clarion-Area School District is currently accepting applications for a Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher.

This is a temporary full-time position starting mid-January 2022.

Certification in Secondary Education Chemistry required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114, and 168 clearances, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

The deadline for submissions is January 6th, 2022.

