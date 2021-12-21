Hearing Continued for Crawford County Man Arrested for High-Speed Pursuit

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man’s case was continued last week after he did not appear at court to enter a plea.

A plea hearing for 20-year-old Jared Lee Kinnear, of Saegertown, Crawford County, which was scheduled for Wednesday, December 15, was continued as he did not show up for court because he did not have a ride to Clarion.

His lawyer, Heather DeLoe, stated that he would be at court for his new plea date of January 12 at 12:30 p.m.

Kinnear faces the following charges for a pursuit that began in Washington Township and ended near Interstate 8 in July:

– Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– DUI: Controlled Substance – Impaired Ability – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Fail To Keep Right, Summary

– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

– Restrictions on Alcoholic Beverages, Summary

– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary (two counts)

– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary (three counts)

– Failure To Stop At Red Signal, Summary

– Depositing Waste On Highway, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:54 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, Clarion-based State Police were traveling north on State Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, when they observed a silver Dodge Caravan with the right front headlight hanging from the vehicle. Police also noted the vehicle was traveling at 65 miles per hour in a posted 45 mile-per-hour zone.

Police then initiated a traffic stop, utilizing their emergency lights.

The vehicle then speeded up, crossed the yellow center line several times, and traveled in the opposing southbound lane. Police then activated their siren, as well as their lights, but the vehicle reportedly continued and attempted to make a right turn onto Old Fryburg Road at a high rate of speed, weaving across both lanes of the roadway, according to the complaint.

The vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of State Route 66 and Old Fryburg Road and continued south on State Route 66 at a high rate of speed in the opposing lane of travel, the complaint continues.

After traveling through a red traffic signal, the vehicle reportedly exited the right side of the roadway and continued south, still moving at a high rate of speed. It then approached the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp, but was unable to negotiate the curve in the road and came to a stop on the southern berm.

According to the complaint, after the vehicle was stopped, the driver was ordered out of the vehicle and was placed in handcuffs.

Prior to being questioned, the driver told police he had taken “weed and speed.” A Drug Recognition Expert was then requested and subsequently reported that the driver, identified as Jared Lee Kinnear, showed indicators of impairment, the complaint notes.

Kinnear was then transported to the Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.

Kinnear was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27.

