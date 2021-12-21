James A. Swails, 87, of Sligo, PA, formerly of Midland, TX, passed away Saturday evening, December 18, 2021 at the Chicora Medical Center in Chicora, PA.

He was born on April 19, 1934 in San Saba, TX; son of the late James T. and Beatrice Matlock Swails.

James was a graduate of the Midland High School in TX.

He married the former Gwen Baillio in 1961, who preceded him in death in December of 2013.

James was a geologist landman and draftsman for various oil companies in Midland, TX.

He also was a self-employed artist and craftsman, owning Swails Originals in Midland, TX.

James last retired in his 80’s as an Enterprise driver.

In his spare time, He loved to work on arts and crafts.

James also enjoyed gardening and reading.

He is survived by his son, Guy Swails and his wife, Donna, of Sligo, PA; his daughter, Katie Hejny and her husband, Steve, of Dallas TX; and a daughter-in-law, Eva Plumber and her husband, Robbie, of Midland, TX; 5 grandchildren, Colby Swails, Kati Guthrie, Liza Heberling, Blake Lantelme, and Stephen Hejny; and two great-grandchildren, Avery and Gavin Guthrie.

James is also survived by his brother, Jan Swails of Germany; his sister, Sammy Beggs of Midland, TX; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife; he was preceded in death by his son, Toby Swails; a grandson, Dustin Haney; and his sister, Peachy Whitaker.

The Burns Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Rimersburg, PA is handling the arrangements.

Per the family’s request, there will be no services.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

