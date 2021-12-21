Judicial Sale Draws Large Crowd to Courthouse Hallway

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Potential bidders and visitors jammed into the first-floor hallway of the Clarion County Courthouse on Monday morning for a judicial sale conducted by the county tax claim bureau.

(Pictured above: Bidders in search of bargains were on hand for Monday morning’s judicial auction.)

A total of 28 parcels were available for sale, with 13 selling and 15 remaining unsold. No properties with minerals only or trailers only with no land were sold.

Attracting most of the interest was a 3.9-acre property in Clarion Township at I-80, Exit 70, and was described as a commercial gas station owned by Shortway Properties, Inc. It is better known as the home of Bob’s CB Shop, a full-service CB and 10 Meter radio shop catering to both the trucking industry and hobbyists alike, owned by Bob Fitzgerald who is a long-time renter of the property.

While Fitzgerald was a bidder during the auction sale, Fred Zacherl, of Venus, was the apparent high bidder at $130,000.00. Megan Kerr, director of the Tax Claim Bureau, said she was unaware of plans by the new owner, but Fitzgerald could see if he could still rent or decide to move the business elsewhere.

The next test bid for the Johnny L. Pugh et al at 3480 Route 208 in Salem Township included house and land with the $30,000.00 bid.

The property originally owned by Timothy R. McNamara at 506 Main Street in St. Petersburg Borough, a house and lot, was purchased by Gabriel Clyde of Hawthorne for $20,000.00.

Clyde was also the winning bid at $19,000.00 for the property originally owned by Nelson Byers at 1195 Rockville Road in Porter Township.

The property at 429 Colerain Street in Sligo, including house and land, for $14,500.00 was purchased by Terry O. Rhoads of Shippenville.

Kerr said 71 people registered for the sale of 29 parcels, including land, mineral rights, mobile homes, a shopping plaza, houses, and more.

The Clarion County Tax Claim Department is responsible for collecting delinquent real estate taxes and taking payments for real estate taxes when the option of making payments is not available through the tax collector. Then, the monies are dispersed to the county, municipalities, and school districts.

Once the property is delinquent for two years, it is advertised and put up for tax sale. If the property is sold, the purchaser is responsible for paying all back taxes associated with the land, as well as any mortgages, judgments, and liens for the bidder. If it does not sell, it will be exposed to the judicial sale which is free and clear of back taxes, mortgages, judgments, and liens. The tax claim department will hold tax sales once a year for properties that are two years delinquent on taxes. This is done to recoup lost tax dollars.

All records/files are public. Click here for more information https://www.co.clarion.pa.us/government/departments/tax_claim/index.php#outer-318

