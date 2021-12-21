 

Judith Ann Harman

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-HklOYzGIyUGAZJudith Ann Harman, a longtime resident of Erie, PA and NeuroRestorative in Fairview, PA, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021 at Windsor House at Snyder Memorial Healthcare Center in Marienville, PA.

She was 74 years old.

Judy was born in Buffalo, NY on December 24, 1946 to the late John & Bertha MacAdlo.

She was the 3rd of 4 children.

Judy is survived by her daughter Karen Rice (Harman) and her Husband Nathan of Plainfield, Indiana, her niece Christina Potycz and her husband Gary Charles, and other family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Linda Potycz & Bernice Adney.

She was also preceded in death by her longtime friend James Donohue.

Judy was an avid bingo player and collector of coffee mugs and stuffed animals.

One of her passions was watching WWE and cheering for John Cena.

She loved completing word searches and was also a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Philadelphia Phillies, and the original Superman movies.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Furlong Funeral Home in Marienville, PA.

A private family remembrance service will be arranged at a later date.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, share a memory and obtain additional information by visiting www.furlongfuneralhome.com.


