Man Killed in Rollover Crash in Venango County

IRWIN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a man was killed in a one-vehicle crash that took place on Georgetown Road on Sunday morning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the fatal crash happened around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, on Georgetown Road, in Irwin Township, Venango County.

Police say the victim, identified as 26-year-old Tobias J. Frazier, of Grove City, was operating a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling south at a “high rate of speed” on Georgetown Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve and went off the east side of the roadway.

The vehicle subsequently struck a ditch with its front end, overturned, and rolled several times as it continued to travel south. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, rotated, overturned, and rolled again, and then traveled another 135 feet before coming to a final rest on its roof.

Frazier was pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

Police noted Frazier had not been using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department, Superior Ambulance Service, and Lowry’s Auto Body also assisted at the scene.

