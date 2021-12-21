Man Pleads Guilty to Assault in Clarion County Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A former inmate pleaded guilty last week to assault of his cellmate at Clarion County Jail.

On Wednesday, December 15, 38-year-old Jonathan Charles Laur, of Pittsburgh, pleaded guilty to Simple Assault, a third-degree misdemeanor.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 26, 2022, at 12:30 a.m.

Laur is currently free after posting $5,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by County Chief Detective William V. Peck, IV, around 2:09 p.m. on May 18, a physical assault occurred at the Clarion County Jail between inmates Jonathan Laur and a known male.

The altercation reportedly occurred on the second floor of Block C and initially ended when the victim hit the officer call button on the first floor to report the assault. However, Laur then began to punch the victim again before the altercation was ultimately stopped by correction officers, according to the complaint.

Both inmates had red marks on their faces and heads. They were then separated and placed in different cells, according to the complaint.

At 5:15 p.m., the victim was found unresponsive lying on his bed in E Block, frothing at the mouth, bleeding from the nose, and apparently having a seizure.

The victim was subsequently transferred by ambulance, then flown to a medical facility in Pittsburgh where he received medical treatment for facial injuries and fractures.

The victim was interviewed on May 26 after he was released from the hospital.

The victim reportedly told police that he and Laur were cellmates and had no prior issues until that day. He said he had hiccuped while drinking coffee on his bed, and Laur then told him he was a “(expletive) weirdo” for not saying excuse me. The victim reported Laur then got off his bunk and “got in his face.”

According to the complaint, the victim told police he told Laur “this was stupid” and said “stop it,” and Laur then hit him five or six times with a closed fist and tried to get him into a chokehold, but it didn’t work. He said they ended up on the floor, and Laur hit him once more, very hard. He told police that was when he went to the first floor and hit the call button to tell the guard he was assaulted, but Laur came down the stairs and hit him again.

The complaint notes the victim told police he did hit Laur back but he didn’t remember much after that until he woke up at the hospital.

Laur was then interviewed about the alteration.

Laur reportedly told police he had been around the victim a lot and was bothered that the victim burps and passes gas and makes other noises and never says excuse me. He said that the victim burped, and he said to him, “Don’t you ever say excuse me,” and the victim replied: “Why don’t you make me (expletive).”

According to the complaint, Laur reported the victim then stood up and got in his face, then hit him in the right temple with his fist. Laur told police he struck the victim back, then they wrestled around, and the victim kept hitting him. Laur reported he then hit the victim again “real good.”

Laur said the victim then got up, went to the bathroom, then after leaving the bathroom, walked past him, spit on him, and went down the stairs, and hit the call button. Laur reported he followed the victim downstairs and hit him again, which turned into another “scuffle.”

Laur was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill at 9:40 a.m.

Laur was serving a 0-day sentence after several parole and probation violations on a first-degree misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or personal injury related to a chain-reaction crash that occurred in 2015.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.