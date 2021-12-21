Mary Agnes Kidder Say, 61, of Franklin, PA, passed away on December 18, 2021 at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA.

She was born September 19, 1960 in Helena, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late William Forbun Chappell Jr. and Hannah Anges (Cossey) Chappell.

She was the Office Manager for Montgomery Hardware in Jackson Center, Pennsylvania.

In her spare time, Mary enjoyed quilting, reading, and traveling.

Left to cherish her memory is, her dear friend Carl Montgomery of Jackson Center; her son Tory Kidder and fiancé Kalie Martine of Jacksonville, North Carolina; daughter Amy Jo Kidder and significant other, Daniel Sporer of Franklin; step-daughters Lisa Griesdorn and husband Larry of Lima, Ohio, and Dona Say and fiancé, Shawn Boroff of Lima, Ohio; brother Garry Chappell and wife, Lynn of Bryant, Arkansas; and sisters, Linda Taylor and husband, Tom of Clarksville, Arkansas, Pam Watts and husband, Jim of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Joanne Anderson and husband, Bobby of Des Arc, Arkansas; her grandchildren, William Kidder, Leila Kidder, Dakota Kidder, Gavin Kidder, Kirsten Sporer, Tayla Sporer, Elana Sanders, Jeremy Bogart, Heath Griesdorn, Keegan Gaskill, and DeWayne Griesdorn; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her late husband, Lawrence Say, Mary is preceded in death by her parents, William Forbun Chappell Jr. and Hannah Angus Cossey and her brother William “Butch” Marshall Chappell.

Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA, 16323, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm.

Graveside Services will be held at the Rockland Cemetery, immediately following the visitation.

To send flowers cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.