Police Investigating Animal Cruelty in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police are investigating a report of cruelty to animals in Elk Township.

According to police, the incident reportedly took place at a location on Hearst Road around 3:00 p.m. on December 12.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Monday, December 20 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.