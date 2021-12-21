Say What?!: World’s Largest Snow Globe Collection Totals 4,238 Pieces

SHANGHAI – The Chinese woman who holds the Guinness World Record for largest collection of snow globes said her home contains 4,238 pieces – and she’s running out of room.

Wendy Suen, 50, of Shanghai, has held the record for the largest collection of snow globes since 2005, when her collection numbered 904 globes, and she said the number has since ballooned.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.