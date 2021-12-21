SPONSORED: Finish Last Minute Christmas Shopping at Heeter Lumber
Only four shopping days remain until Christmas! Find those last minute gift and stocking stuffer ideas at Heeter Lumber in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, or Sligo.
Mitch has a lot of great gift ideas for those hard to shop for family member. From decorative porch boards to Makita, Porter Cable, and DeWalt power tools.
You can’t go wrong with a 20-piece Gear Wrench ratcheting straight wrench set or an Armor All Utility Vac under the Christmas tree.
Lufkin Hand tools or Regal and Marlin Pocket Knives make great stocking stuffers.
And, instead of cookies and milk, Santa will appreciate a few bags of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels for his Christmas Eve trip!
Heeter Lumber has Melissa and Doug toys still waiting to find a new home. Unlock your child’s imagination and creativity with the Number One brand for preschool, wooden toys.
Melissa and Doug offer timeless toys with endless possibilities for children of all ages.
Hurry in to your local Heeter Lumber and put a bow on your Christmas shopping. With four locations, you won’t have to go far to finish off that Christmas shopping list.
All locations will be closed on Christmas Day!
Heeter Lumber has locations in Rimersburg, New Bethlehem, Knox, and Sligo, so you don’t have to go far to find these great Christmas gift ideas!
New Bethlehem: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Rimersburg: Monday through Friday – 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sligo: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox: Monday through Friday – 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday – 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Knox Bargain Outlet: CLOSED FOR THE SEASON
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.